Steps underway to operationalise five new districts in Ladakh: LG Gupta

Leh, Dec 27 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday said necessary steps are being taken to put in place the required administrative, infrastructural and human resource frameworks for the smooth implementation of the five new districts in the Union Territory.

He said the long-awaited creation of the new five districts is expected to bring governance closer to the people, improve access to essential services, and address long-standing developmental imbalances in Ladakh's unique and challenging terrain.

On August 25, last year, the Centre had approved five new districts for Ladakh -- Changthang, Zanskar, Nubra, Sham and Drass -- in response to the public demand, taking the total number of districts in the Union Territory to seven.

Interacting with a delegation led by Councillor Cha, Stanzin Lakpa, who advocated early operationalisation of the new districts, the Gupta said the UT Administration is fully committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Ladakh.

The delegation highlighted that the people of these regions face severe hardships due to vast distances, harsh climatic conditions and limited administrative outreach.

They emphasised that the establishment of full-fledged districts would strengthen grassroots governance, improve the delivery of public services, enhance disaster response mechanisms, and promote inclusive growth while safeguarding Ladakh's unique cultural and ecological identity.

"Necessary steps are being taken to put in place the required administrative, infrastructural and human resource frameworks for the smooth implementation of the new districts," Gupta said.

He said the Centre, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is fully committed to the holistic development of the Union Territory of Ladakh and is sensitive to the aspirations of its people, especially those residing in remote and border areas.

The decision to create five new districts reflects the central government's resolve to strengthen decentralised administration, improve service delivery, and ensure equitable and inclusive development while safeguarding Ladakh's unique cultural, social and ecological identity, he added.

Gupta further reiterated that the creation of new districts is aimed at empowering local communities, ensuring balanced regional development and strengthening border area administration.

He emphasised that stakeholder consultations would continue to ensure that the transition is people-centric and responsive to local needs. PTI TAS APL