Steps will be taken to ensure such incidents do not happen again: Guv Bose on Pathar Pratima blast

Kolkata, Apr 1 (PTI) Condoling the deaths of eight people in the blast at Pathar Pratima, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday said necessary steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Eight people, including four children, were killed in the blast that happened at a house in Dholahat in Pathar Pratima in the South 24 Parganas district on Monday night.

"Accidents are not accidental. There is some human failure behind it. The primary responsibility to prevent accidents and enforce the law relating to this is with the government. The officials have to be very vigilant, and they should take more proactive steps in this regard," Bose said.

"Regarding the accident which has already taken place, certainly we express our solidarity with the bereaved family," he said.

Police claimed that it was a gas cylinder blast at a residential house.

Bose, who took a stock of the situation, said, "We will take all necessary steps to see that such unfortunate incidents are warded off in the future." The governor said he might be considering visiting Pathar Pratima after reviewing the situation further. PTI SCH SOM