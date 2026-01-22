Stepwell conservation priority for Rajasthan, says Dy CM Diya Kumari

Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Thursday said the conservation of heritage stepwells is a priority for the state government. She directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for their protection and restoration of these structures.

Chairing a review meeting of the Tourism and Art and Culture departments here, Kumari, also sought a detailed plan for conserving the havelis of the Shekhawati region. She proposed developing Mandawa as a model for heritage conservation.

The state tourism, art and culture minister reviewed ongoing projects, including the Amer master plan, the Pratap tourist circuit, and the Pushkar corridor. She also reviewed the process of archive digitisation, the renovation of Ravindra Rangmanch and development of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) infrastructure. Officials were instructed to ensure these projects are completed within the stipulated timelines.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the deputy chief minister said documentation of previous conservation work on several stepwells is being compiled to guide future projects. She added that the preservation of manuscripts and archival material remains a focus area for the government.

Kumari said the government is working to improve tourism infrastructure and facilitate the hospitality sector through easier approvals. She stressed the need for single-window clearances for hotel projects, land allotment and issuance of licences and fire NOCs.

Highlighting connectivity as a key driver, she said expansion of air connectivity will significantly boost tourist arrivals in Rajasthan.

"Improved air connectivity will make it easier for domestic and international tourists to visit the state," she said. She added that road and rail connectivity, along with accommodation capacity and facilities at tourist destinations are being strengthened to meet peak-season demand. PTI AG AKY AKY