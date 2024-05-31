Stern action against those found responsible for accident: J&K Chief Secretary

Jammu, May 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Friday said that stern action would be taken against those responsible for the accident that claimed 22 lives and injured 70 others.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday when a bus carrying 92 devotees from Kurukshetra area of Haryana to the Shiv Khori shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, skidded off the Jammu-Poonch highway and plunged into a 150-foot gorge.

The driver lost control while negotiating a blind curve at Tungi Morh in the Chowki Chora area.

Dulloo, who flew from summer capital Srinagar, visited the injured at the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu this evening to review their treatment and enquired about their well-being.

"We have launched an inquiry to identify those responsible. Once the report comes to us, stern action will be taken," Dulloo told reporters after interacting with the injured.

Dulloo, who was flanked by senior administration and police officers, stressed that negligence was not one-sided, citing the overloaded bus and the responsibility of the passengers, driver and the authorities in various states the bus passed through.

"It is not one-sided negligence. That is not the case. First of all, the passengers, who travelled in this 55 seater bus, should have been responsible. The driver, who overloaded the bus, is also responsible. The vehicle passed through several states before reaching Jammu and Kashmir. Those people including their police force too are responsible," he said.

Dulloo said that it was the responsibility of some people here too and added an inquiry for that has been ordered and punishment will be awarded to those responsible.

The chief secretary maintained that best possible treatment will be given to the injured for speedy recovery.

"This unfortunate accident resulted in the loss of 22 lives and injuries to nearly 70 people. Our visit to the GMC hospital was to ensure the best possible treatment and welfare of the injured," he said.

He said the government is committed to providing the best care, with the entire administration working to save lives.

Dulloo also said that the bodies of the deceased would be sent back to their native places.

"The administration has announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured," he said.

On the condition of the injured admitted to the GMC hospital here, he said, "Currently, nearly 70 people are admitted to the hospital, with two of them being under monitor. The rest are stable and recovering." PTI AB AS AS