STF arrests brother duo in 5-year-old murder case in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two brothers wanted in a five-year-old murder case, a police official said on Friday.

Ashish Tiwari and Anoop Tiwari were absconding for more than five years and carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000 each, STF's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Navendu Singh said.

They were arrested from a village under the Mandhata police station, Singh added.

The arrested duo is accused of killing one Rakesh Pasi on August 15, 2018 over a dispute during a game. A country-made pistol and a mobile phone have been seized from them, the DSP said. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK MNK