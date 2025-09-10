STF arrests man in Lucknow for wildlife smuggling, star tortoise rescued

Lucknow, Sep 10 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a man allegedly involved in the smuggling of wildlife to Nepal and other places, and recovered a threatened species of tortoise from his possession, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Vishal Mishra, a resident of Aliganj area in Lucknow. He was nabbed near Nirala Nagar on Tuesday evening following a tip-off, they said.

According to officials, Mishra was found in possession of a Geochelone Elegans (Indian Star Tortoise), a threatened species listed under the Wildlife Protection Act. Besides the tortoise, one mobile phone and a scooter were also seized from him.

STF officials said they had been receiving intelligence inputs about an organised gang engaged in smuggling of wild animals and their body parts to interstate markets. Acting on this, a team led by inspector Santosh Kumar Singh carried out surveillance and launched the operation under the supervision of DSP Avanishwar, Chandra Srivastava.

On Tuesday around 5.30 pm, STF officials intercepted Mishra near Nirala Nagar and apprehended him. During questioning, he allegedly admitted that the tortoise was sourced from local contacts and was to be smuggled to Nepal via Sitapur border before being trafficked further abroad, they said.

The rescued tortoise has been handed over to the forest department, while a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Wildlife Protection Act at Hasanganj police station in Lucknow, the STF said.

The officials added that further investigation is on to trace the network and identify others involved in the racket. PTI KIS DV DV