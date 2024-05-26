STF arrests man involved in interstate smuggling of illicit fire arms

Lucknow, May 26 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a member of a gang involved in interstate smuggling of illicit fire arms, official on Sunday said.

Nitesh Bharti, a resident of Ballia, was arrested on a tip off by a team of the STF from Malhaur locality in the Chinhat Police Station area on Saturday, an official statement issued here said.

Five pistols, .32 bore magazines and a two-wheeler have been recovered from the accused.

During interrogation, Bharti told the STF personnel that he is a member of a gang involved in smuggling of fire arms. He disclosed during interrogation that they used to purchase fire arms from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar at Rs 10,000 to 12,000 and used to sell them in Uttar Pradesh at Rs 25,000 to 30,000.

The accused was arrested earlier also on the same charges from Barabanki district. PTI CORR ABN AS AS