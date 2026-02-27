STF arrests three for firing at Gurugram businessman's office

Gurugram, Feb 27 (PTI) The Special Task Force of Haryana Police has arrested three shooters associated with the Deepak Nandal gang in connection with a firing incident at a businessman's office here, officials said.

According to the Special Task Force (STF) officials, an unidentified assailant had fired multiple rounds at the office located on Golf Course Road last week on the instructions of gangster Deepak Nandal. The gangster later claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered at the DLF Phase-1 police station. The STF identified the suspects through a detailed analysis of CCTV footage and human intelligence.

The arrested accused have been identified as Devender, a resident of Asoda village; Naveen, from Parnala village; and Sandeep, a resident of Silana village in Jhajjar district. The police recovered two automatic pistols, seven live cartridges and a vehicle from their possession.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed they had planned to attack the businessman on direction of Deepak Nandal. Two of the accused have previous criminal records," said Preet Pal Singh, DSP, STF.

The officer added that Devender has three cases of theft, while Sandeep is named in nine criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and violations of the Arms Act. Sandeep was also convicted in the 2008 Mandothi murder case.

A fresh case has been registered at the DLF Phase-1 police station against the gang. The STF Gurugram unit is investigating the matter and has shared key inputs regarding the firing incident with the Gurugram Police. PTI COR AKY