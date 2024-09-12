STF detains Assamese actress, husband in stock trading scam

Guwahati, Sep 12 (PTI) Assamese actress, choreographer and social media influencer Sumi Bora and her husband Tarkik Bora, who were wanted in connection with the multi-crore online stock trading scam, detained by the Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

The STF detained the two in Dibrugarh, the officer told PTI.

A lookout notice was issued against the couple and four others after they failed to appear before the police following a notice issued to them in the wake of the arrest of the prime accused, 22-year-old Bishal Phukan in the case.

The actress in a video message to a few local television channels had claimed that she would ''surrender and fully cooperate with the police''.

Phukan, who owned the company that allegedly duped investors, was arrested along with his manager in Dibrugarh last week.

The probe was taken over by the CID and an SIT was formed.

The DGP posted a photograph of the husband and wife with their faces masked with the remark ‘’The game is up for them. Compliments to the Team STF’’.

He, however, did not mention their names. PTI DG NN