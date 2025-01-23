STF Inspector Sunil Kumar cremated with state honours, thousands attend final farewell

Meerut (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) Inspector Sunil Kumar, who was killed in an encounter with the Kagga gang in Shamli, was cremated on Thursday with full state honours at his native village in this district.

Kumar was injured during a late-night encounter on January 20, sustaining two gunshot wounds to the abdomen. He was rushed to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he underwent surgery. However, he succumbed to his injuries after battling for life for 36 hours, according to the police.

Four criminals were gunned down in the encounter by the STF.

Kumar's body was brought to Jaswant Rai Hospital in Meerut late at night and kept there for the public to pay respects.

On Thursday, the officer's mortal remains were taken from Jaswant Rai Hospital to the Police Line, where they were honoured with a guard of honour at the Martyr's Memorial.

Senior officials, including ADG Meerut Zone DK Thakur, STF Lucknow SSP Ghule Sujeet Chandra Bhan, DIG Kalanidhi Naithani, and SSP Dr. Vipin Tada, carried the coffin of the fallen officer.

During the ceremony, the inspector's son Manjeet tearfully placed flowers on the body and said, "Papa, please say something today." Following the tributes, Kumar's body was taken to his village, Masuri, for cremation.

Thousands of locals joined the funeral procession from his home to the cremation ground, where the rites were conducted in the presence of family members and prominent people including Minister of State Dinesh Khatik, Meerut MP Arun Govil, and former BJP MLA Satyaveer Tyagi, who offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Kumar, a native of Masuri village in the Incholi police station area, had joined the police as a constable on September 1, 1990. After completing a commando course in 1997, he joined the STF in January 2009, where he played a pivotal role in many high-profile operations.

His nephew Ajit Singh said that Sunil Kumar, a kabaddi player during his college days, had won several medals but eventually shifted his focus to the demanding police career.

Kumar's elder brother, Anil, manages the family's agricultural land in the village, while the two families live together. He is survived by his mother, Atarkali Devi, wife, Munesh Devi, and two married children, Manjeet Kakaran and Neha Chaudhary.

Relatives said Kumar was known for his friendly nature and had visited his family just a week before the encounter.

With approximately eight years left until retirement, Kumar was a decorated officer and had received several accolades including the Police Medal. His exceptional work included leading successful operations and eliminating notorious criminals.