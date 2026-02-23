STF jawan injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, Feb 23 (PTI) A Special Task Force (STF) jawan was injured on Monday when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a police official said.

The incident took place when security personnel were out on an area domination operation in the southern part of the district, he added.

"The STF jawan inadvertently came in contact with the pressure IED, triggering a blast that left him injured. After preliminary treatment, he was referred to a medical centre for further medication," he said.

Security personnel on patrol duty as well as civilians have often fallen prey to IEDs planted by Maoists along roads and dirt tracks in the interior pockets of Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijpaur.

On June 9 last year, Additional Superintendent of Police (Konta division) Akash Rao Girepunje was killed and two officers were injured after an IED planted by Naxalites at a stone quarry exploded in neighbouring Sukma district. PTI COR TKP BNM