STF jawan killed in encounter with Naxalites cremated in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur; CM hails martyr

Jashpur, Jun 16 (PTI) Special Task Force (STF) jawan Nitesh Ekka who was martyred in an encounter with Naxalites was cremated with full honours on Sunday evening in his native Chiraidand village in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district amid scores of people who shouted slogans hailing his valour.

The encounter, involving intermittent firing, took place in the forests of Kutul, Farsebeda and Kodtameta in Narayanpur district on Saturday, leading to the gunning down of eight Naxalites. Three STF jawans were injured, of which Ekka (27) died later.

Ekka's body was flown in special plane from Raipur and brought to the village, where attendees included former Rajyasabha MP Ranvijay Singh Judev, Vikramaditya Singh Judev as well representatives of various trade and business organisations besides residents from the area.

"I am proud of my younger brother, who was martyred in the fight against Naxalism," Ekka's sibling Ashok said. He joined the state police in 2017 and was drafted into the STF, a specialised unit, a year later, Ashok informed.

On Sunday morning, a tribute programme was held for the martyred jawan in the Chhattisgarh Armed Force's 4th battalion camp in Raipur.

It was attended by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, both of whom shouldered the coffin of the martyr, as well as DGP Ashok Juneja and MLA Motilal Sahu.

"The sacrifice of our troopers will not go in vain as we are determined to establish peace in the region. With the formation of our government, we have intensified anti-Naxalite operations and are fighting a decisive battle," Sai said while hailing the valour of Ekka. PTI COR BNM