STF nabs Rs 2 lakh rewardee killer after 2018 jailbreak

Badaun (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) The Special Task Force on Thursday arrested a high-profile criminal, who had escaped from the district jail here in May 2018, and was wanted for the daylight killing of a block chief in Moradabad, officials said.

A reward of Rs 2 lakh had been declared on Sumit, a resident of Naveen Gaddi village in Moradabad. He had shot dead Yogendra Yadav alias Bhura Yadav, the block chief of Dilarhi, in the Moradabad court premises on February 23, 2015, they said.

Following suspected illegal activities in prison, he was shifted from Moradabad to Badayun jail. On the night of May 12, 2018, he escaped by scaling the jail wall, firing shots during the attempt.

A notorious Gorakhpur criminal, Chandan Singh, had also tried to escape alongside him but was caught by jail staff.

The officials said Sumit was apprehended near Bareilly while crossing from the Nepal border. He was brought to Badaun, handed over to the Civil Lines police, underwent medical examination, and was lodged in the district jail.

Badaun SSP Brijesh Singh said investigations are underway to identify accomplices who helped Sumit procure a pistol and escape from jail.

Authorities have also attached his movable and immovable properties during his fugitive period.