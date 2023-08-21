STF seizes 1100 gram brown sugar, 4 held

Bhubaneswar, Aug 21 (PTI) The Odisha Police STF seized 1100 gm of brown sugar worth Rs one crore from Balasore town and arrested four persons in connection with it, police said on Monday.

A raid was conducted by the special task force (STF) on Sunday evening near Balasore railway station based on intelligence input and seized the contraband, besides a motor cycle and other materials from the four accused, a police official said.

“The accused persons could not produce any valid document for possessing the brown sugar and were arrested," an STF release said.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and investigation into the incident is on, it said.

The four arrested are residents of Balasore town, the police official said. The STF has since 2020 seized more than 71 kg of brown sugar and heroin, 202 gm of cocaine and more than 116 quintals of marijuana and 750 gm of opium from across the state and arrested more than 176 drug peddlers, the police official official said.

This apart, it destroyed more than 62 kg of seized brown sugar and 136 qunitals (13600 Kg) of ganja in the past one year, he added. PTI AAM AAM KK