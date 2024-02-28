STF to investigate 'irregularities' in cooperative societies: Haryana CM Khattar

Chandigarh, Feb 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced that a special task force under the Anti-Corruption Bureau would be formed to investigate alleged irregularities in cooperative societies in all districts.

Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the investigation which will cover the time period from 1992 onwards, Khattar said in the state assembly.

The opposition, through a 'Calling Attention' notice, raised the alleged scam in the integrated cooperative development project (ICDP) alleging that public representative and government officials have colluded with the auditors for personal gains and misused government funds.

Haryana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had recently busted what it had claimed was a major scam in the ICDP and said 14 persons, including 10 senior officers and four private individuals, were arrested for their involvement in the alleged scam.

Congress members pointed out that the ACB had recently, in a statement, had claimed that it was about Rs 100 crore scam.

However, in the House, Khattar stated that irregularities amounting to Rs 8.80 crore have been found in the investigation of societies in four districts.

Some assistant registrars and district registrars of cooperative societies, colluding with an auditor, misappropriated funds for personal gain, an official statement had said earlier, while adding they misused government funds deposited in official accounts to purchase flats, land, and other assets, etc and further attempted to cover their tracks by forging government documents and bank details.

After concerned minister gave his reply on the issue, Khattar said in the assembly that the BJP-led government conducted audits of these societies, and upon discovering discrepancies, the government taken suo motu cognizance of the matter and handed it over to the ACB for investigation.

The ACB has filed nine FIRs in this case, and irregularities amounting to Rs 8.80 crore have been found in the investigation of societies in four districts, the CM said, adding action has been taken against the officials involved in the case.

Properties of various officers and employees have also been attached for the recovery of funds, he said.

Khattar said that officers who have been suspended in such cases recently will also be dismissed if found guilty in the investigation.

Congress member Chiranjeevi Rao and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala claimed audits were not conducted in cooperative department and added this was not the only scam which has taken place in Haryana under the present dispensation.

They said earlier too when other scams, including liquor scam, came to fore, attempts were made to hush up the matter.

However, treasury benches said wherever any irregularity was detected, the government proactively took action to punish the culprits as per law.

In his reply to the Calling Attention notice, Co-operation Minister Banwari Lal said that the audit work of 14 out of 17 projects of the first phase of the ICDP in the state has been completed. In addition, the audit work of the first part of two projects of the second phase has also been completed, he informed the House.

Lal said that since 2000, the government has also decided to conduct forensic and third-party financial audits of all ICDP projects.

In this regard, an advertisement for the panel of independent auditing firms was issued by the government on February 6, 2024, he said.

According to the directions of the government, on November 17, 2022, the ACB initiated an investigation into these ICDP projects, and preliminary reports were filed in May and July 2023, Lal said.

"On July 11, 2023, directions were issued to freeze the bank accounts of projects underway in six districts, including Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat and Gurugram, and directed that no funds of ICDP be utilized except for salary and office expenses. Further, no funds have been released during 2023-24," he said.

The minister said the department is taking action against the erring officers and employees.

Haryana’s Cooperation Department operates the ICDP, focusing on development in rural and agricultural areas through various programmes and the development of cooperative societies, an official statement had said earlier. PTI SUN SZM KVK KVK