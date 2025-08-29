Sticks, stones fly in Patna over abuses hurled at PM Modi during Rahul’s yatra

New Delhi: Tensions escalated in Bihar's capital on Friday as workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed with Congress members outside the latter's state headquarters in Patna.

The protest was sparked by abuses hurled Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a joint rally organised by the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) during Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Rally.

The incident unfolded at the Congress provincial office, known as 'Sadakat Ashram', where BJP workers and supporters gathered to voice their outrage over abusive language directed at PM Modi and his late mother.

According to reports, the BJP demonstrators marched to the site, chanting slogans against Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the INDIA alliance. The situation quickly turned violent when protesters allegedly forced open the office gate, entered the premises, and engaged in vandalism.

Congress leaders, speaking to media outlets, accused BJP workers of breaking into the office, wielding lathis (sticks), damaging parked vehicles, and hurling bricks and stones.

"BJP workers stormed the gate, attacked with lathis, vandalised cars, and threw stones," a Congress representative claimed.

In response, Congress workers resisted the intrusion, leading to a full-blown clash involving sticks and projectiles from both sides.

Patna police intervened promptly, using mild force to disperse the crowds and restore order. No arrests were reported from the clash site, but authorities managed to bring the situation under control without further escalation.

The protest stems from an event on Wednesday, August 27, in Darbhanga, during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' rally led by Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

A video circulating on social media captured abuses hurled at PM Modi from the stage.

Bihar police have since arrested the accused, identified as Rizvi alias Raja, a resident of Darbhanga.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly condemned the episode, labeling it a stain on Indian democracy.

In a post on social media platform X, Shah wrote: "The abusive language used against Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and his late mother from the Congress and RJD stage in Darbhanga, Bihar, is not only condemnable but also tarnishes our democracy."

He further criticized the Congress under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, accusing it of stooping to new lows due to resentment over Modi's rise from humble origins. "This is an insult to every mother and son, and 140 crore Indians will never forgive them," Shah added.