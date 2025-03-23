Still a long way to go for SC/ST development: Kerala Guv Arlekar

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 23 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishvanath Arlekar on Sunday emphasised that there is still much to be done for the progress and upliftment of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Dalit progress conclave here, the Governor said despite decades of independence, efforts to uplift marginalised communities have largely remained symbolic.

Arlekar encouraged people to visit villages and understand the plight of these communities, stressing the need for empathy to bring about change.

The Governor hailed B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, as 'Viswa Ratna', and said his life, works, and culture were beyond the honour of 'Bharat Ratna'.

"When B R Ambedkar had returned to our country after his studies in Western Countries, there was no one in our country who possessed such knowledge and degrees... But still, he had to suffer. That was the thinking of our society," he said, calling for societal change.

Arlekar also said in many instances it was suggested that changing one’s religion could end suffering. However, those who have converted are still sufferers and continue to demand special status.

"It's not the religion or faith it's the thinking of the society that matters," he said.

He urged non-Dalit communities to change their mindset, emphasising that only then would the downtrodden no longer feel marginalised or deprived of social recognition and respect.

Referring to 'reservation', the Governor said it is not necessary for a particular community, this is because of the status of the society and that has to be understood.

Governor honoured Kodikkunnil Suresh MP and Padmashree awardee Lakshmikutty Amma at the event after releasing a book authored by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala by handing over a copy to Prakash Yashwant Ambedkar.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, Telangana Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Women and Child Development Minister Dansari Anasuya, T Thirumavalavan MP, and Jignesh Mevani MLA were present.

The Dalit progress conclave is organised on the occasion of the Gandhigram project, an initiative for the welfare of SC/ST communities, launched by Chennithala turning 15 years.

Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes, O R Kelu will inaugurate the concluding event.