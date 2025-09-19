'Still to sink in': Assam mourns singer Zubeen Garg's death

Guwahati, Sep 19 (PTI) People across Assam poured onto the streets in shock, mourning the death of singer Zubeen Garg, the cultural icon whose music transcended generations.

From thronging his Guwahati residences to his college in his native town Jorhat, and his in-laws’ house in Golaghat, people from different walks of life and age came together to mourn their beloved 'Zubeen da', as he was popularly called.

Garg, 52, died in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the three-day North East Festival.

The festival organisers said Garg had gone on a yacht trip with a few members of the local Assamese community when an accident occurred, which claimed his life.

Hundreds of people gathered at Latasil Playground in Guwahati, where the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) organised a memorial.

"We never thought that we would have to organise such a meet. It is still to sink in. Today is among the saddest days for our state," AASU advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharyya said.

Garg was a regular performer at the Rongali Bihu functions at the Latasil Playground.

Sharing their grief, many fans broke down in front of a large poster erected at the site as his music played in the background.

Music composer Manas Robin, who had a long association with Garg, said it was difficult to accept the news of his death.

"He had gone to Singapore with the promise of returning. But only his body will come back now. It is difficult to accept, but one has to give in to destiny’s decision," he said.

Singer Marmita Mitra said, "It is completely unbelievable that Zubeen da is no more. Just yesterday I had spoken to him." People flocked to his residences in the Kahilipara and Kharghuli areas of Guwahati when the news of his death poured in His recording studio at the Zoo Road area of the city also drew crowds, as many associates of the singer came to share their grief.

Condolence meetings were also organised by political parties, including the BJP and Congress, besides cultural organisations like Bihu Samitis.

Journalists also paid their homage to the heartthrob at the Commerce Point in Guwahati, a favourite joint of Garg.

Sports organisations, including Assam Cricket Association and Guwahati Sports Association, also mourned the death of the singer, who was an avid sports lover and took to the fields several times to encourage young players.

In Jorhat, where Garg had grown up, a memorial was organised at his alma mater, JB College.

A condolence meet was also held at B Barooah College in Guwahati, where Garg had enrolled for his higher studies in the early 1990s but dropped out to pursue music as a full-time career.

People came out in large numbers in Golaghat, from where Garg's wife Garima hailed, and paid tribute to the deceased singer.

In North Lakhimpur, people took out a procession with a photo of Garg and sang his popular numbers.

Dibrugarh also witnessed an outpouring of grief as people gathered with candles in front of a photo of the cultural icon, mourning his sudden death. PTI SSG SSG SOM