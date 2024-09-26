Stillborn's body exhumed for post-mortem amid allegation of medical negligence in UP

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) The body of a stillborn was exhumed and sent for post-mortem after the infant's father filed a complaint of medical negligence, officials in this Uttar Pradesh district said on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place in the Mehdawal area on September 21.

Ashish Mishra said his wife Manjula Devi was experiencing pain when he admitted her to a private hospital after a staff member, sent by a doctor, administered an injection at their home that did not alleviate her condition.

"The doctor's negligence resulted in the stillbirth. Following delivery, the hospital administration demanded Rs 20,000 for the release of the infant's body," he alleged.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Mehdawal) Utkarsh Srivastav said, "After receiving the complaint on Thursday, the stillborn's body was exhumed and sent for post-mortem." "We will take further action based on the post-mortem report," he said. PTI COR KIS SZM