Stipend of resident doctors in Karnataka hiked by 25 pc after successful strike

Bengaluru, Aug 23 (PTI) The Karnataka Medical Education Department on Friday ordered that the stipend of senior resident doctors and postgraduate medical students will be increased by 25 per cent.

The order was passed following a strike by the resident doctors.

According to sources, for the past 15 to 20 days, only emergency services were available due to the strike.

"After Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil intervened, the strike was called off by the resident doctors. The minister held discussions with the officials of his department and instructed them to pass an order hiking the stipend. The revised stipend would be applicable from August 1," a press release issued by the minister said.