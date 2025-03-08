Stir against advocate's murder intensified in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) Lawyers staged protests in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Saturday demanding justice for the advocate who was killed after some youths attacked him here.

Markets across Ajmer, Pushkar, Nasirabad and Beawar remained shut. During the shutdown, protesting lawyers roamed around the markets.

The incident occurred on March 2, when Advocate Purushottam Jhakotia was attacked in Pushkar by some youths and he died during treatment on March 7.

Outraged by the incident, the lawyers called Ajmer bandh. In some places, shops were vandalized. They also thrashed an employee working at a shop near Anasagar.

As the situation escalated, District Collector Lok Bandhu and SP Vandita Rana reached the spot and the police dispersed the protesting lawyers.

However, the protests continued in other parts of the city. Medical stores, schools and petrol pumps were exempted from the shutdown.

From early morning, a large number of lawyers gathered outside the court premises and then left for designated routes for the protest. They forcibly closed hotels and shops and pressured shopkeepers outside the Ajmer Railway Station to shut their stores.

Police tried to calm the agitating lawyers, but they remained adamant.

Police said that Advocate Purushottam was attacked on the night of March 2 when he went to the neighbourhood to get loud music stopped. He was beaten up by a group of people, resulting in serious injuries that led to his death after being admitted to the hospital.

The incident created widespread outrage within the lawyer fraternity in Ajmer. They are demanding compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family, a government job for a family member and arrest of all the accused.

The police have so far arrested some of the accused and further investigation is underway.