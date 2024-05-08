Stock in reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai to last till July-end: Civic body

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) The Mumbai civic administration has said its planning has been such that the stock in the seven reservoirs supplying water to the city will last till July-end and hence the residents should not be worried.

Advertisment

In a release issued on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the reservoirs currently have a stock of over 2,37,552 MLD (million litres of water per day), which is 16.48 per cent of the city's annual requirement of 14,47.363 MLD, less than the stock on the same date the previous year.

Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD of water everyday from the seven reservoirs - Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located here and in Thane and Nashik districts.

The monsoon usually arrives in Mumbai in the second week of June.

Advertisment

The civic body has not yet announced any water cut in the city.

After a review meeting chaired by municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on the water issue in Mumbai, the BMC said it is keeping a "very keen eye" on the stock and the residents should not worry, but they should use the water judiciously.

The Maharashtra government has already assured 1,37,000 MLD and 91,130 MLD of additional water for Mumbai from the Bhatsa dam in Thane and the Upper Vaitarna dam in Nashik, respectively, the release said.

Advertisment

"Considering all the reserve, the administration has planned in such a way that, likewise every year, the water will last till July 31. Overall, the municipal administration is keeping a constant and very keen eye on the status of water stock," it said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that conditions are favourable for the timely arrival of monsoon, besides 106 per cent rainfall in the country. Based on it, the civic body will review the situation and take necessary steps, the release said.

Gagrani also appealed that the city residents as well as professional and commercial establishments should work to save water. PTI KK GK