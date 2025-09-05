Stock of prescription-only medicines, muscle-enhancing injections seized from fitness centre

Thane, Sep 5 (PTI) Police have seized unlicensed and restricted medicines, including injections commonly misused for body enhancement by gym-goers, worth more than Rs 3 lakh from a fitness centre in Mira Road in Thane district and detained one person, an official said on Friday.

The crackdown on illegal sale of pharmaceutical drugs was carried out by the local Crime Detection Unit, operating under the Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate, on Thursday.

The seized medicines, including 640 vials of termiva (mephentermine sulphate injection), were valued at Rs 3,21,902, said an official release.

"Based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the unauthorized sale of prescription-only Schedule H drugs to local youths and bodybuilders, our team initiated a detailed operation under the supervision of senior officers," the release said.

Schedule H drugs are a category of medicines that require a prescription from a registered medical practitioner (RMP) to be sold by retail as they cannot be purchased over the counter.

The operation was triggered by a tip-off about the K-5 Fitness and Wellness Centre, which was allegedly being used as a front to supply restricted injections, primarily termiva, a stimulant known to enhance physical performance, but also carry significant health risks when abused, said police.

"To verify the information, a decoy customer was sent to the premises. Upon confirmation of the illegal activity, a raid was carried out in the presence of a drug Inspector," the release noted.

During the search, 407 vials (of termiva) were recovered from the fitness centre's premises in Mira Road on outskirts of Mumbai. Subsequently, a follow-up raid at the residence of the main accused in Bhayandar (East) led to the seizure of another 233 vials of the same injection, it said.

The police have identified Kanhaiyya Vakil Kanojia as the main accused in the case. He is currently absconding, while his 19-year-old son, Aman Kanojia, who was managing the facility during the raid, has been taken into custody, according to the release.

"An offence has been registered at the Mira Road Police Station. The charges include Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and section 18(c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 (dealing with prohibition of manufacture and sale of certain drugs and cosmetics)," the release stated.

Unauthorized sale of Schedule H drugs poses a serious public health risk. These substances were reportedly being distributed among youngsters and bodybuilders, raising concerns about drug misuse, addiction, and long-term health complications, said police.

"Such illegal sale of pharmaceutical drugs not only violates the law but endangers the health of unsuspecting individuals," they said.

Efforts are on to trace the absconding accused and uncover any broader links to drug distribution, the police release concluded. PTI COR RSY