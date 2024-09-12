Stock trading scam: Assamese actress, husband remanded to 5 days police custody

Guwahati, Sep 12 (PTI) Assamese actress and social media influencer Sumi Bora and her photographer husband Tarkik Bora were remanded to five days' police custody after they were arrested on Thursday by Dibrugarh Police in connection with the multi-crore online stock trading scam in the state.

The duo were initially detained by the Special Task Force (STF) and later handed over to the police in Dibrugarh, officials said.

"The STF has handed over both of them to the police over the case registered in Dibrugarh Sadar police station related to the trading scam," SP Rakesh Reddy told reporters here.

They were subsequently arrested by the police and produced at the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

The police sought seven days custody but the court granted five days' custody.

The couple were scheduled to be produced before the court again on September 17.

The SP said the police would conduct further investigation and record a detailed statement of Bora and her husband.

The duo had been absconding for the last 11 days.

"After conducting the necessary procedures, we will apprise the media about the latest developments," the SP said.

A senior officer had earlier told PTI that the STF detained them in Dibrugarh.

DGP G P Singh had also posted on X a photograph of the duo, without showing their faces.

"The game is up for them. Compliments to the Team STF," he said.

He, however, did not name them.

Meanwhile, Tarkik's brother Amlan Bora, arrested in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday, will also be brought to Dibrugarh on a transit remand by Thursday night, another officer said.

A 'look out' notice was issued against the duo and four others, including her brother Rajib Bora and his wife Jinki Mili, after they failed to appear before the police, following the arrest of the prime accused, 22-year-old Bishal Phukan, in the case.

The actress and choreographer, in a video message to a few local television channels, had on Wednesday claimed that she would "surrender and fully cooperate with the police".

Phukan, who owned the company that duped investors, was arrested along with his manager in Dibrugarh last week.

During the investigation, it was found that Phukan had allegedly spent lavishly on Bora, including her high-profile wedding in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

The probe was taken over by the CID and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to look into the allegations.