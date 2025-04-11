Stolen items worth Rs 6.93 cr returned to 491 rightful owners by Mumbai's Zone X police

Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Friday returned stolen items, including gold and vehicles, worth Rs 6.63 crore to 491 persons.

The items were returned by Zone X police at an event attended by Joint Commissioner of Police Satyanarayan Chowdhary, an official said.

"We returned cash, gold as well as vehicles, cumulatively worth Rs 6.63 crore, to to 491 rightful owners. This includes 1.9 kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.68 crore, Rs 1.50 crore cash, vehicles worth Rs 2.35 crore and electronic equipment costing Rs 1.37 crore," he said.

Cases pertaining to the theft of these items were registered at six police stations under Zone X, the official added. PTI ZA BNM