Stolen, misplaced items worth Rs 1.54 cr returned to 227 owners by Mumbai cops

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) Stolen and misplaced items worth more than Rs 1.54 crore were returned to 227 rightful owners by Zone VIII of Mumbai police at an event held in Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday, an official said.

These items were returned by BKC, Kherwadi, Nirmal Nagar, Vakola, Vile Parle, Sahar and Airport police stations, which are part of Zone VIII, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kalwaniya.

The items include mobile phones, jewellery, vehicles, laptops and cash, all of which were recovered over the last few months after FIRs were registered, he said. PTI ZA BNM