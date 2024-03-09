Stolen mobile phones worth Rs 17.5 lakh recovered

Thane, Mar 9 (PTI) The Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police has recovered 102 stolen or lost mobiles worth Rs 17.55 lakh, an official release said on Saturday. These mobiles had been stolen or lost in the last six months from the jurisdiction of MBVV commissionerate, and their detail fed into the CEIR portal of the Government of India, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Vijaykumar Marathe.

One can block a lost mobile handset by using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) website of the Department of Telecommunications.

The handsets were recovered by a team of Kashimira police under the guidance of senior inspector Rajendra Kamble from different locations across India, ACP Marathe said.