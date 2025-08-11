Stolen mobile phones worth Rs 30 lakh seized in southeast Delhi, 1 held: Police

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) A man who allegedly received stolen mobile phones from accomplices in his autorickshaw after they snatched those from commuters in crowded buses in southeast Delhi has been arrested with phones worth nearly Rs 30 lakh, police said on Monday.

The accused, Rajesh Rathor (38), a resident of Badarpur, was arrested on August 7 from a spot near Ayush Ayurveda's back gate on Gautampuri Road, they said. A pistol and 188 mobile phones were seized from his possession.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted Rathore while he was riding the autorickshaw allegedly used to transport stolen goods. A search led to the seizure of the pistol with a live round, the stolen mobile phones and the vehicle itself.

"Rajesh has a long criminal history. He would park his autorickshaw near targeted bus routes, where his associates would hand over freshly stolen phones to him for resale," a senior police officer said.

With his arrest, 13 mobile-theft cases lodged across the city have been solved, police said, adding that efforts are on to trace his accomplices, who are on the run. The accused was previously booked in several theft and robbery cases as well as under Arms Act provisions. PTI SSJ RC