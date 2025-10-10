Stolen silver worth Rs 6.4 crore seized in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu; 3 held

Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Police on Friday arrested three men and seized 365.7 kg of silver allegedly stolen by them in Jhunjhunu's Pilani town, officials said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vikas Jangid, 33, Nikhil Jangid, 24, both residents of Keharpura Khurd, and Rajbir Jangid, 31, of Badi Thirpali, they said.

The silver, which appears to have been stolen from Chennai, was in the form of utensils, bricks and decorative items, valued at about Rs 6.4 crore, they added.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay said the recovery was made during a joint operation conducted by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Jhunjhunu unit and Pilani police.

According to police, the operation was carried out following specific intelligence inputs. The team examined dozens of CCTV camera footage between Jaipur and Pilani and used technical surveillance to trace the suspects' movements.

This led the team to a house on Rajgarh Road, belonging to Dharmpal Jangid, where the hidden consignment was found, they said.

Upadhyay said the three suspects have been detained under preventive sections to keep them in custody while further investigation is underway.

"The Jhunjhunu police are now awaiting the arrival of a Chennai police team for further action," the SP said.