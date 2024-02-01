Stolen yarn worth Rs 19.6 lakh seized, one arrested

Thane, Feb 1 (PTI) Thane police has seized stolen cotton yarn worth Rs 19.6 lakh and arrested a man, officials said on Thursday.

A case of criminal breach of trust was registered with regard to the theft at Narpoli police station in the district on January 19, a release said.

The owner of Bhiwandi-based Ganesh Textiles had purchased 200 bags of cotton yarn from a Nagpur firm and engaged a local transporter for delivering the goods to Bhiwandi. The stock, however, never reached its destination, the FIR said.

Probe found that tempo driver Jafrul Hassan Qureshi allegedly handed over the stock to Aziz Muktar Mallik, a known Dhule-based criminal.

Officials of Bhiwandi Crime Unit III, led by senior inspector Sachin Gaikwad, tracked down Mallik at Malegaon in Nashik district earlier this week, and recovered the stolen goods as well as the tempo.

Mallik has several cases registered against him in north and central Maharashtra, the release said.

Driver Qureshi was still at large and probe was underway, it added. PTI COR KRK