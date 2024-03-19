Stone for Vizhinjam port construction falls from truck, kills medico

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 19 (PTI) A 27-year-old medical student met a tragic end in a road accident on Tuesday when a huge stone from a tipper lorry, that was carrying a load of stones for the Vizhinjam port construction here, fell on him, police said.

The incident occurred between 7am and 8 am, they said.

The young man, a BDS student at NIMS Hospital here, was riding on his two-wheeler when the stone fell on him, police said.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon.

Police also said that the driver of the truck was arrested and an FIR for rash and negligent driving was registered initially, prior to the victim's death. PTI HMP HMP KH