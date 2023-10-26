Stone hurled at MSRTC bus that was to take people to Shirdi for PM Modi’s event; no injuries

Pune, Oct 26 (PTI) The rear windshield of an MSRTC bus, which was supposed to ferry people for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event in Shirdi on Thursday, was shattered after a stone was thrown at it in Maharashtra’s Pune district, said a police official.

No one was injured in the incident as the bus was empty at the time, the official said.

PM Modi inaugurated several infrastructure projects at a public event in Shirdi after performing puja and offering prayers at the revered Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple in the town.

Several buses belonging to the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) were deployed across the Pune district to transport people to the event venue in Shirdi, where Modi addressed a rally after inaugurating a slew of projects.

An official from Shevgaon police station said that an unidentified person hurled a stone at an empty MSRTC bus and broke its rear windshield near Mangrul village.

The police have registered a non-cognisable offence against an unidentified person, the official said.

Meanwhile, a few buses in Shevgaon tehsil were reportedly sent back by the members of Maratha outfits that are protesting over their demand for reservation in government jobs and education for the community. Their leader and activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday started an indefinite fast in Jalna district over the Maratha quota.

Before inaugurating the infrastructure projects, Modi performed puja at the famous Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple in Shirdi and offered prayers there.

He was accompanied by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Modi later performed the ‘Jal Pujan' of Nilwande Dam, which is located in the Ahmednagar district, and inaugurated the dam’s left bank canal network. PTI SPK NR