'Stone pelter' arrested for instigating mob attack in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly triggering a mob attack at police in Shekhpura Kadeem village during a protest against controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand earlier this year, an officer said on Monday.

On October 6, some locals in the village pelted police with stones demanding action against Narsinghanand, the mahant of Shivshakti Dham temple in Ghaziabad's Dasna and the mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara, over his remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

"The main accused Kari Naushan, who had been absconding since then, was arrested on Sunday evening. Fourteen other people have been already arrested and sent to jail in connection with this case," Superintendent of Police (Saharanpur City) Abhimanyu Mangalik told PTI.

He said on October 6, a group gave a memorandum to police in protest against Yati.

"The memorandum was to be given at the police station in a peaceful manner, but the station in-charge Chandrasen Saini reached the village and took the said memorandum before these people reached the station," he said.

"After this, these people who were returning homes were instigated by some other mischievous persons, including Kari Naushad, and in a short while a huge crowd gathered at the police station and this crowd pelted stones at the station, due to which the policemen had to somehow run away from there to save their lives," the SP said.

Manglik said the accused were identified through a video footage and arrested. "But Naushad, who is linked with BKU (Bedi) had been absconding since then." PTI COR KIS VN VN