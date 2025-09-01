Stone-pelting during BJP protest outside Congress office in Etawah

Etawah (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) BJP and Congress workers clashed on Monday outside a Congress office here after stones were pelted during a protest by the ruling party against the alleged derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar.

The protest at the Nagar Palika intersection was led by BJP MLA Sarita Bhadauria and district president Arun Kumar alias Annu Gupta.

BJP workers raised slogans of “Rahul Gandhi Murdabad,” prompting Congress workers inside the office to respond with “Modi Murdabad” chants.

As tempers flared, a stone was hurled towards the BJP protesters, triggering stone-pelting from both sides.

Police personnel who were already deployed at the spot quickly intervened, separating the groups and bringing the situation under control, Station House Officer (SHO) Yashwant Singh said.

He said that to maintain law and order, Congress district president Ashutosh Dixit, city president Rashid, Pallav Dubey and around a dozen party workers were taken to the police station.

Additional District Magistrate Abhinav Ranjan, who reached the spot following the incident, said the BJP workers were protesting at a pre-scheduled venue when "miscreants threw stones near the intersection".

“The culprits are being identified and strict action will be taken,” he said.

The BJP has been protesting after a purported video showed a person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais during Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Darbhanga town on August 27. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. PTI COR ABN ABN RT