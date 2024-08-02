Stone-pelting during protest against nuclear plant in Banswara, constable injured

Jaipur, Aug 2 (PTI) A constable was injured as a group of people protesting against the construction of the boundary wall of a proposed nuclear power plant in the Banswara district resorted to stone-pelting when police tried to disperse them, officials said.

Banswara Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agarwala said teargas shells were fired to control the situation at the site of the central government project in Chhoti Sarvan area.

Police said some of the families whose land has been acquired for the proposed plant are protesting even though they have been allotted alternative plots.

They have not yet shifted to the land provided to them demanding a hospital be set up in the area, police said.

The villagers had gathered and were protested against the construction of boundary wall on Friday.

During the protest, they started pelting stones in which a constable got injured and has been admitted at the district hospital, police said, adding they had to use force to control the situation.

Agarwala said additional police personnel have been deployed in the area and the situation is under control.