Stone pelting, fighting in Congress MLA Nizamuddin's victory procession in Haridwar

Haridwar, Jul 16 (PTI) Shops and houses were pelted with stones and people were beaten up with sticks during the victory procession of Congress MLA Qazi Nizamuddin here, police on Tuesday said.

The procession was taken out Sunday night after Nizamuddin's win in the Manglaur assembly by-election in the Haridwar district.

After the incident, some people allegedly created a ruckus at Manglaur Police Station demanding action against the stone-pelters.

A video that surfaced on social media showed the newly elected MLA and police appealing to the crowd to maintain peace.

Haridwar Superintendent of Police (Rural) Swapan Kishore Singh on Tuesday said the video is being investigated and the hooligans are being identified.