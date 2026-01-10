Stone-pelting in Nuh when cricket ball falls in farmer's field; 9 held

Gurugram, Jan 10 (PTI) Two groups pelted stones at each other when a cricket ball fell in a nearby farm in Nuh, leaving several people from both sides injured, officials said on Saturday.

Nine people have been arrested and 66 people were booked in two separate cases filed by the police in connection to the clash in Mahu Chopra village in Haryana's Nuh district on Thursday, they said.

According to police, the dispute started during a cricket match being played by residents of the village. The ball fell on a farmer's field, which quickly escalated into violence and stone pelting near the bus stand.

Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar one side filed a case against 19 people, while the other side filed a case against 47 people at Sadar police station, Ferozpur Jhirka.

"A total of nine people have been arrested from both sides. They were identified as Sazid, General, Naseem, Shad, Wasim, Ansar, Rasheed, Taufiq and Khalid, all residents of village Mahu Chora. We are questioning them," the spokesperson added.