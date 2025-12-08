Stone-pelting on Bajrang Dal's procession in Haridwar; heavy police force deployed

Haridwar, Dec 7 (PTI) The atmosphere became tense in the Jwalapur area of ​​Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Sunday when a procession being taken out by the Bajrang Dal was allegedly pelted with stones, officials said.

The police and administration quickly arrived at the scene and prevented the situation from escalating by assuring the enraged Bajrang Dal workers that action would be taken against the anti-social elements.

The Bajrang Dal had organised a 'Shaurya Yatra' in the evening. The procession started from three different locations in Haridwar and the stone-pelting incident took place as soon as it reached Ram Chowk in Jwalapur, they said.

Meanwhile, some workers even arrived at the scene with a bulldozer. Upon receiving information about the incident, teams of police and administration arrived with heavy force and began trying to control the situation.

Bajrang Dal state president Anuj Walia alleged that some people pelted stones when the procession reached Ram Chowk. He said, "Law and order has completely deteriorated in Haridwar, and the attacks on religious processions demonstrate the failure of the administration." Haridwar City Superintendent of Police Abhay Pratap Singh said that information has been received about anti-social elements allegedly pelting stones at the procession. He stated that a case was being registered against unidentified individuals and strict legal action will be taken against the accused after they are identified based on video footage. PTI COR DPT OZ MNK MNK