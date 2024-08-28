Stone pelting on Karnataka MLC’s house, two arrested

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Aug 28 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Wednesday by Mangaluru City Police on charges of pelting stones at MLC Ivan D’Souza's house, police said.

They have been identified as Bharat alias Yakshit and Dinesh Kurtamogeru, they said.

After the governor gave his assent to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA land scam, Ivan D’Souza had allegedly remarked that a situation like the one in Bangladesh might also take place in Karnataka if the governor did not rescind the decision to prosecute Siddaramaiah.

On the same day, Congress workers had allegedly gone berserk and stoned buses, in the process injuring the passengers inside. The incident happened on August 19, and on 20, two persons pelted stones on his house.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, citing anger over the statements made by D'Souza as the motive behind their actions. They revealed that after having dinner at a hotel around 9.30 pm, they impulsively decided to throw stones at the house of Ivan D'Souza," a senior police officer said.

Further investigations, including verification of their movements through CCTV footage and mobile records, have independently confirmed their involvement in the incident, he said.

The investigation is ongoing, and appropriate legal action is being taken, he added.