Stone pelting on trains: Three men held for separate incidents that left two women injured

Thane/ Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) Three persons have been held for separate incidents of stone pelting on trains in Mumbai and Thane, leaving two women injured, police officials said on Thursday.

Two persons were arrested for allegedly throwing stones at a CSMT-bound AC local train in Maharashtra's Thane district which left a woman commuter injured on Thursday, an official said.

He said the AC suburban train was on its way from Titwala to CSMT in Mumbai when stones were pelted at it between Thakurli and Dombivali in Thane district during the morning peak hours.

"The stones damaged a window and injured a 28-year-old woman on the train. Checking of footage of CCTVs installed on railway premises led to two persons being arrested," he said.

Kurla railway police said Mohan Namdeo Kadam (45) was held on Thursday morning for allegedly throwing stones at a Karjat Fast suburban train and the Latur Express.

"The control room got a call about stone pelting on the Karjat Fast local train between Nahur and Mulund and on the Latur Express between Thane and Mulund. A woman identified as Vaishnavi Salvi on board the Karjat Fast local received injuries on the nose and was taken to hospital," he said.

"Kadam was held after he was found loitering near the tracks in a suspicious manner. He has confessed to throwing stones at trains," the official added. PTI COR ZA NR BNM BNM