Stone placed on tracks between Thane and Kalwa stations; unidentified person booked

Thane: An unidentified person has been booked for placing a stone on the railway tracks between Thane and Kalwa stations, a police official said on Friday.

A fouling stone (used as a marker for trains) was broken from the Down line and placed on Down local line, the Thane railway police station official said.

"It was observed at 10:38pm on Wednesday. The track was given the safety all-clear by 10:50pm. The incident is being treated as a deliberate act of mischief. A mishap could have occurred due to the presence of the stone. A case was registered on Thursday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Railways Act for act endangering life and other offences," he said.

A probe is underway and efforts are on to nab the accused, the official added.