Stone-pulling ceremony attracts visitors at Nagaland's Hornbill Fest

Kohima, Dec 4 (PTI) In a show of strength, unity and resilience, 1,500 members of the Angami Naga tribe dressed in their traditional attires pulled a 15-tonne stone for around four km along serpentine roads near here as part of Nagaland's Hornbill festival on Wednesday.

As the gigantic stone - measuring 24 feet long, 6 feet wide, and 1.8 feet thick - was being pulled with the help of ropes, men hummed tunes and fired gunshots to encourage them, women, dressed in colourful dresses, walked alongside, carrying edibles and water in bamboo baskets.

The ‘Stone pulling ceremony’, a significant cultural practice of the Angami Naga community, captivated tourists and locals alike on the fourth day of the 10-day-long Festival, an annual tourism promotional event of the state government at Naga Heritage village Kisama, some 12 km of the state capital Kohima.

Union Tourism Minister Ganjendra Singh Shekhawat flagged off the ceremony following the traditional blessings pronounced by Chairman of Kigwema Village Council, Balie Kere, in the presence of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Shekhawat said, “The pulling of stone gives us a sense that united we are strong. The way our ancestors could unitedly pull heavy stones or wooden logs, we can unitedly pull our country to the expectations of the future generations." The union minister also expressed happiness to be a part of the Hornbill Festival since Tuesday not only to see the scenic beauty but also to witness the vibrant and diverse culture.

“With the support of the Government of India, Ministry of Tourism and Culture, we can take it to another level where this festival can become a globally known festival and the people from all across the world come in more numbers,” Shekhawat said.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said all good things of the forefathers should be protected and promoted for the future.

“It is a moment of happiness to come together in this manner, celebrating our rich festivals,” Rio said.

The ceremony concluded with a community feast, where both locals and tourists joined in, sharing Angami cuisine.

To encourage inter-tribal interaction and to promote cultural heritage of Nagaland, the Nagaland government organises the Hornbill Festival every year in the first week of December. The 10-day event, showcasing a melange of cultural displays under one roof, is a major event in this northeastern state. PTI NBS NBS NN