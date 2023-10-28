Stones hurled at CPI office, four held

Chennai, Oct 28 (PTI) Four men hurled stones and bottles at the Communist Party of India's office here and they were arrested, police said on Saturday. Some anti-socials attacked its office on Friday night, the CPI said and added police acted swiftly following a complaint.

Police arrested four persons after questioning six men and all the arrested men have been lodged in prison, the party said in a statement.

A senior police official said probe revealed that it was an act of 'mischief' by some local men over a trivial matter.

Four men who were involved in the stoneottle throwing incident have been arrested, the official added.

The CPI(M) and MDMK were among the parties that condemned the attack. The CPI's Tamil Nadu state committee head office, 'Balan Illam,' is situated in downtown T Nagar. PTI VGN ROH