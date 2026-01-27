Stones hurled at forest officials during anti-encroachment drive in Mumbai's SGNP; 25 booked

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) Forest department officials were pelted with stones during an anti-encroachment awareness drive in Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), a protected forest in Borivali, following which police filed a case against 25 to 30 persons, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident, in which nobody was injured, took place on Monday afternoon when a team of forest officials entered the national park to conduct an awareness campaign regarding the removal of illegal encroachments, following the Bombay High Court's order.

The crowd allegedly turned aggressive, shouted slogans and began throwing stones at the officials. The windows of a government vehicle were also damaged in the attack, he said.

As the forest officials attempted to leave the area in their official vehicle, the mob allegedly chased them and continued to hurl stones, the official said. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Based on a complaint lodged by forest guard Mangesh Shinde (51), posted at the SGNP, the police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

No arrests have been made so far, and further investigation is underway, the official added.

Meanwhile, state Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Tuesday told reporters in Mumbai that some tribal residents have encroached on forest land.

Those living in tribal settlements or padas (hamlets) are set to be rehabilitated on over 90 acres of land, where ground-plus-one houses will be constructed, while others will receive homes through MHADA schemes, he said.

Efforts will be made to ensure their livelihood remains unaffected, Naik said.

"The high court has directed that people who have already been allotted homes are still residing in their previous, older houses. The court has taken this matter seriously," he said.

The minister assured that officials have been instructed to implement the plan without causing any injustice.

When asked about allegations that some people were not rehabilitated and that officials attempted to remove their old houses, Naik condemned the stone-pelting incident, calling it inappropriate.

"People should have exercised restraint as the government belongs to people, not just MLAs," he said.

Naik said he discussed the issues with other leaders, and assured them that they would work towards resolving the concerns. PTI ZA ND NP