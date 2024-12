Stones hurled at Kashi Vishwanath Express in UP

Bareilly (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) Unidentified persons pelted stones at the Kashi Vishwanath Express at Dhaneta Halt, near Fatehganj West here and damaged the window of a coach, an official said on Monday.

No injuries were reported in the incident, he said.

According to Ajit Pratap Singh, the station in-charge of Bareilly Railway Police Force, the incident took place on Saturday, when the train was going from Delhi to Varanasi.

When the train reached Dhaneta Halt, some people started throwing stones at it, causing a window of coach B-1 to crack, Singh said.

An FIR has been filed in Rampur in connection with the incident.

The RPF has launched a search operation in villages along the railway line, from Bareilly Junction to Chandausi, Moradabad and Shahjahanpur to identify and apprehend the stone pelters, Singh said. PTI COR NAV ARD ARD