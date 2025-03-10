Stones hurled at RSS training camp for children in Thane; cops launch probe

Thane: Police registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly throwing stones at an RSS training camp for children in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

Nobody was injured in the incident in Kachore village, Dombivli, on Sunday night.

Tilaknagar senior police inspector Vijay Kumar Kadam said police are analysing footage from various CCTV cameras in the locality to identify the attackers.

"Some children from the RSS branch were training in the Kachore field when the incident occurred at 8 PM on Sunday. Based on the complaint, we have registered a case under various sections of BNS and launched an investigation," he said.

A local RSS worker claimed stones had been thrown at the training sessions twice over a month.

To ensure security in the area, additional police personnel have been deployed in Kachore.