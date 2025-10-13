Stones hurled at Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 13 (PTI) Stones and bricks were thrown at Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad and his supporters on Monday when the religious leader went to inspect an alleged encroachment at the Karbala in the Abbas Bagh area, according to police.

There were no casualties, except a car, which was damaged in the attack, they said.

After the incident, Jawad staged a sit-in protest at the site with his supporters, accusing the police of negligence.

Thakurganj Station House Officer (SHO) Omveer Singh Chauhan said a complaint had been received in connection with the attack and an FIR would be registered.

According to the complaint filed by Karbala caretaker Sarim Mehdi, Jawad was on his way to the site, allegedly under encroachment, when his group was attacked.

Jawad told reporters at the sit-in that he was attacked by "goons" and that police took an inordinate time in responding to the attack.

He claimed the attack was an attempt on his life.

The cleric said he had full faith in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's campaign against illegal constructions and expressed hope that the encroachments on the Karbala land would also be removed.

Police said the situation at the site was under control. PTI AR ABN VN VN