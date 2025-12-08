Stones pelted at Bajrang Dal procession in Haridwar, FIR registered

Haridwar, Dec 8 (PTI) Tension gripped the Jwalapur area here on when a Bajrang Dal procession was allegedly pelted with stones, according to officials.

The police and administration quickly reached the spot on Sunday and prevented the situation from escalating by assuring the enraged Bajrang Dal workers that action would be taken against the anti-social elements.

The Bajrang Dal's 'Shaurya Yatra' started from three locations in the evening and was pelted with stones when it reached Ram Chowk in Jwalapur, the officials said.

After the stone-pelting, some workers of the group reached the spot with a bulldozer, they said.

After receiving information about the incident, teams of police and administration reached the spot and defused the situation.

Bajrang Dal state president Anuj Walia said, "Law and order has deteriorated in Haridwar and attacks on religious processions demonstrate the failure of the administration." Haridwar City Superintendent of Police Abhay Pratap Singh said information was received about anti-social elements allegedly pelting stones at the procession. A case has been registered against unidentified persons.

Strict legal action will be taken against the accused after they are identified through video footage, he said.