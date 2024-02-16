Stones pelted at ex-MP Nilesh Rane's car in Ratnagiri; BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) workers clash

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) An unidentified person hurled stones at former MP Nilesh Rane's car when he was on his way to a public event in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on Friday, triggering a clash between workers of his party and Shiv Sena (UBT), police said.

The incident occurred near Patpanhale College in Guhagar taluka in the afternoon, an official said.

Supporters of Rane and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav clashed with each other, prompting the police to fire tear gas to disperse the mob, the official from Guhagar police said.

Someone allegedly pelted stones at former MP Rane's car when he was on his way to attend a public meeting, he said.

BJP workers assembled at the scene, and workers from both parties started pelting stones at each other, the official said.

While a few cars were damaged in the clash, the police are gathering information about injuries to people, he said.

The police are in the process of registering a first information report (FIR), the official said.

Nilesh Rane is the elder son of Union Minister Narayan Rane and brother of BJP MLA Nitesh Rane. PTI ZA ARU