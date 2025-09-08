Stones pelted at govt team demolishing 'illegal' warehouse in Gurugram, 1 seriously injured

Gurugram, Sep 8 (PTI) A JCB driver part of government team that was demolishing "illegal" warehouses here sustained serious head injuries when locals pelted stones and bricks at them, with police personnel at the spot forced to flee "to save their lives", officials said on Monday.

A team of Amit Madholia, District Town Planning and Enforcement (DTPE), on Monday afternoon were carrying out demolition of warehouses that were allegedly built illegally over an area of 6.8 acres of government property in Kankrola village. An FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station, they said.

When the team started the demolishing activities, villagers arrived at the spot and allegedly got violent and started arguing with the team. The mob, then, attacked the JCB with stones and bricks, seriously injuring the driver who had to be rushed to a hospital, according to police.

The sudden attack forced the police team and other officers and employees to flee from the spot "to save their lives". The team of DTPE reached Kherki Daula police station and filed a complaint.

"A large number of people have built warehouses illegally in Kankrola village without permission. The people were given notice who rented out the warehouses to companies, but they did not bother to respond to the notice.

A complaint has been filed by the duty magistrate and assistant town planner, Rahul Dabra, Madholia said. PTI COR SKY SKY